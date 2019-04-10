Newcastle United transfer rumours: Rafa Benitez set for ‎€3m striker battle as he eyes Arsenal target

Newcastle United may face a battle to hold on to striker Ayoze Perez, according to reports.

The Spaniard's future at St James's Park has been the subject of a host of speculation in recent weeks, after he hinted that it may be 'time for a change' at the end of the season.

And fresh reports from Calciomercato have suggested that Italian giants Napoli have joined the race for the frontman, while La Liga outfit Celta Vigo are also believed to be keen.

Rumours were fuelled by Perez's admission that it may be time to return to his homeland.

Speaking to El Chiringuito, the 25-year-old said: “I believe in cycles. There comes a moment where you consider things.

"There comes a time for a change and after five years, that time has probably come.

"To return to your country in a big team would be something good for my career.”

Such comments mean that Rafa Benitez may face a battle to keep hold of the striker, who joined the Magpies in 2014 for a fee believed to be in the region of ‎€3m.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser.

Fraser, who has one year left on his contract at the Vitality Stadium, is rumoured to be interesting Arsenal with his future on the south coast looking uncertain.

Now, the Daily Record claim that Newcastle are set to try and hijack the Gunners' move for the Scot - by offering a deal involving cash plus Matt Ritchie.

Ritchie has been a regular throughout the campaign, but has seen speculation surround his future in recent transfer windows.