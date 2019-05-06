Newcastle United transfer rumours: Rafa Benitez set to swoop for free agent full-back

Rafa Benitez is reportedly lining-up a swoop for a free agent full-back ahead of a busy summer at St James's Park.

While the Spaniard's future at St James's Park remains unclear, that hasn't stopped the Magpies being linked with a host of players.

And the Sun claim that Newcastle are eyeing a deal for left-back Loris Benito ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Young Boys' defender is set to be a free agent this summer, and has reportedly been earmarked as a potential target for Benitez ahead of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle sought cover at left-back in the January window, but were left frustrated in their quest to land a permanent signing - instead agreeing a loan deal for Antonio Barecca.

But with the Monaco man unlikely to see his stay made permanent, Benitez could look at alternative options come the summer.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are one of several sides believed to be interested in Coventry City midfielder Tom Bayliss - alongside Middlesbrough and Leeds United.

The Sunday People claim that the trio are all eyeing a potential swoop for the 20-year-old after his impressive performances in League One this term.

Bayliss, a product of the Sky Blues' youth academy, has recently penned a new four-year deal at the Ricoh Arena - but that doesn't seem to be deterring potential suitors.

Brighton & Hove Albion are also claimed to be keen on a swoop for the all-action midfielder, who is believed to be valued at around the £500,000 mark.

While Coventry may have missed out on the play-offs this season, Bayliss has enjoyed another fine campaign - netting three times while featuring regularly.