Newcastle United continue to be the subject of a host of transfer speculation – with a number of players linked with a summer move.

While Rafa Benitez’s future on Tyneside remains uncertain, he is being linked with swoops for a host of potential new signings.

And should the Spaniard remain at St James’s Park, it is reported that he will look to complete a deal for Udinese midfielder Seko Fofana.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan this summer, but reports in Italy suggest that the European giants are now pursuing other targets.

And that has opened the door for a number of other high-profile sides, with the former Manchester City youngster expected to be in high demand.

Calciomercato claim that Napoli and Sevilla has both shown an interest in the midfielder – but that Newcastle United are the side showing the strongest admiration ahead of a potential summer move.

Benitez could be keen to strengthen in the centre of the park this summer, with Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden both facing uncertain futures at St James’s Park.

And that could open the door for a move for Fofana, who is believed to be valued at around €15million.

Indeed, the report from Italy claims that Newcastle have shown a ‘concrete interest’ in the Ivory Coast international.