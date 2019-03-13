Newcastle United transfer rumours: Rafa Benitez swoop for €7m full-back blocked

With the summer transfer window rapidly approaching, Newcastle United may already be eyeing up some recruits.

While manager Rafa Benitez's future may remain uncertain, the Magpies are already being linked with a host of summer signings in a variety of positions.

And the latest name to be linked with a move to St James's Park is that of promising Hamburg full-back Josha Vagnoman.

The 18-year-old has reportedly been eyed by Benitez in the past, but German publication Bild claim that Newcastle are set to renew their interest when the summer window opens.

Fulham and Brentford are also thought to be keen on a swoop for Vagnoman, who could be available for a fee of around €7million.

But the under-19 international, who is under contract at the club until 2021, doesn't look like he will be making the switch to Tyneside.

In an interview with Bild, Hamburg sporting director Ralf Becker claimed that the club are not willing to talk about an exit - blocking any potential move to Newcastle.

"Joshua has developed very well," he said.

"We find him very exciting.

"He has a contract, we plan with him and we are not ready to talk."

Benitez may, therefore, have to turn his attentions to other targets should he wish to add a full-back to his ranks come the summer.