The wide man has gone from bit-part player to a regular starter in recent months, and was rewarded with a new long-term contract this summer.

“I think everyone thought that (I would have to leave), but I made it the case that I’m staying,” said Murphy. “I think from the performances last year, I showed that. I went away and worked hard when I was at Wednesday on loan, and proved my worth.

“But I’m not content on just being here and playing games. I want to strive and take this club to higher and better places.”

Murphy, having signed a new long-term deal at United this summer, is ready for the next chapter.

Asked what changed for him at Newcastle, Murphy said: “Just hard work.

“It’s a story of just pure hard work, resilience, and you know what? I want to use what I’ve done to inspire the younger lads coming through.

“Things aren’t always going to be easy. You might have to go on loan to get experience. I had to go on loan, and work hard, to come back to get a glimpse of a chance, and then take that chance. It’s s story of just hard work, resilience, and getting the rewards of hard graft.”

“I’ve said in many interviews before about pride in the badge,” he said. “I love being here. I love playing for the Toon. I’m glad to be here, and be playing for many more years to come.”

