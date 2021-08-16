The Magpies were ahead at half-time, but a second half collapse, hastened by a Hammers penalty, saw Steve Bruce’s men lose their first game of the season.

The Toon boss was still encouraged by some elements of his side’s display though.

"I don’t think there was much wrong with us offensively but it’s getting that balance right, isn’t it?

“As soon as we chased the game, we left ourselves exposed and open and you can’t afford to do that at this level.

“The referee’s decision to give the penalty... I understand the first instance – I’ve got no complaints about it, the attacker gets the benefit of the doubt.

“But I don’t understand the rule why the referee can’t just have a look at the monitor himself.

“I think if he had done that, after looking at what I saw four or five times, I think he might have turned around and said it was a bit harsh.

“That is the big turning point in the game. Unfortunately, we’ve given away too many soft goals.”

The 60-year-old confirmed he planned to pay a visit to referee Martin Atkinson after the game.

He added: “It is the turning point. In the Premier League, it’s fine margins.

“I have to say, the spectacle for an hour or so was very, very good.

“Once we went chasing the game., we made it very difficult for ourselves with Antonio’s pace.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Southampton take lead in Phillips race Southampton have overtaken Brighton and Burnley in the race to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. (SkyBet) (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Mason Buy photo

2. Edouard move in doubt Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who has been the subject of interest from Brighton, is pricing himself out of a move south of the border this month. (The Sun) (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Welsh Buy photo

3. Clarets bid for Cornet Burnley have made a formal bid to sign Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet. (The Sun) (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JEFF PACHOUD Buy photo

4. Big guns after Sarr Manchester United and Chelsea are battling to sign Metz teenager Pape Matar Sarr. (Football Insider) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: LOIC VENANCE Buy photo