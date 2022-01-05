Former England midfielder John Barnes has tipped Kieran Trippier to be a success at Newcastle United.

Barnes – who made 27 Premier League appearances for Newcastle between 1997 and 1998 – believes Trippier’s expected arrival on Tyneside would be a welcome one given The Magpies’ current defensive issues.

“Kieran would be a good signing because defensively Newcastle need to tighten up,” Barnes said. “They’re creative going forward but defensively, they need a leader.”

Eddie Howe’s side currently sit 19th in the table and have conceded 42 goals in 19 games so far this season, the joint most in the top flight.

But they are understood to be closing in on a move for Trippier, who missed Atletico Madrid training on Tuesday following a reported fee of £12million plus add-ons. Various sources suggest that a deal could be completed within the coming days.

While Barnes doesn’t expect Trippier to ‘set the world alight’ on Tyneside, he feels the 35 time England international will prove to be a very good piece of business for his former club.

“From a playing perspective, he’s not going to come in and set the world alight, but from an organisational and leadership perspective, he’d be a very good signing,” Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“He’s 31, probably looking to come back to England, and he’s had a good time in Spain. He’s a good character and a good leader.”

Trippier boasts a strong footballing CV in recent seasons with a La Liga title and runners-up medals in the Champions League and European Championship to his name since 2019.

1. Chelsea want Tchouameni Chelsea are planning a move for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Goal) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Wolves plot Doherty swoop Wolves have submitted a bid to re-sign Matt Doherty from Tottenham. (Football Insider) (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Clarets eye Holgate Burnley are plotting a raid on Premier League rivals Everton for Mason Holgate. (Football Insider) (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Spurs open to selling Rodon Tottenham are open to selling Wales international defender Joe Rodon for £20 million. Newcastle are among those to have been linked with the 24-year-old. (CBS Sports) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo Sales