Willock – who played against Watford last weekend despite suffering a toe injury on the eve of the game – was forced off in this afternoon’s 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers with a hip problem.

"Unfortunately he took a knock to his hip, which he couldn't carry on with,” said Bruce. “It looks a sore one. Until we have scans, we won’t know the severity of it. We're disappointed with that as well.”

Newcastle’s goal, which cancelled out Hee Chan Hwang’s opener, was scored by Jeff Hendrick, who replaced Willock. Hwang scored a 58th-minute winner for Wolves. Bruce said: "We got back into the game. After we scored, we had the big chance in the second half, and unfortunately didn't take it. We’re all pleased Raul Jimenez is back, but the second goal was a bit too easy for my liking.”

Newcastle are second-bottom of the Premier League with three points from seven games.

