Premier League Nike Flight match ball. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Newcastle United transfer rumours: Toon submit eight-figure bid for Euro 2020 player, Pundit delivers major £60m exit claim

Joe Willock limped off against Wolves on Saturday with Steve Bruce saying after the game that he had suffered a hip-injury, describing it as a ‘sore one’.

By Jason Jones
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 7:57 am

Injury expert Ben Dinnery has spoken about the injury Willock picked up and he doesn’t believe Newcastle’s only summer signing will be kept out of action for too long.

“Fingers crossed, this will not be very serious,”

“It was just the impact on the point of that hip. It can be very, very painful with the bruising around there.” Dinnery told Football Insider.

“That can restrict mobility and movement, which we saw when he was unable to continue against Wolves.

“But I’m pretty confident those scans will come back as nothing too serious.

“In the next few days, he will loosen up. Hopefully, we will see him back on the training pitches and ready in time for game week eight.”

Newcastle host Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game after the international break.

Steve Bruce
