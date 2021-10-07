Injury expert Ben Dinnery has spoken about the injury Willock picked up and he doesn’t believe Newcastle’s only summer signing will be kept out of action for too long.

“Fingers crossed, this will not be very serious,”

“It was just the impact on the point of that hip. It can be very, very painful with the bruising around there.” Dinnery told Football Insider.

“That can restrict mobility and movement, which we saw when he was unable to continue against Wolves.

“But I’m pretty confident those scans will come back as nothing too serious.

“In the next few days, he will loosen up. Hopefully, we will see him back on the training pitches and ready in time for game week eight.”

Newcastle host Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game after the international break.

