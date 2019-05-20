Newcastle United transfer rumours: West Ham 'set to trigger' Salomon Rondon's release clause as Magpies are linked with Brazilian striker

The season may have just finished for Newcastle United, but transfer speculation is already beginning to take centre stage.

The official summer window opened on May 16, but while many players will be preparing to jet off on their pre-season holidays, clubs will already be looking to strengthen their squads ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Here are some of the latest transfer rumours concerning the Magpies, with players linked both to and from St James' Park.

West Ham 'to trigger' Salomon Rondon's release clause

It's not the news that Newcastle fans will want to hear, but recent reports have suggested Salomon Rondon could be on his way to West Ham.

The 29-year-old frontman signed for Newcastle on a season-long loan from West Brom last summer, when the Magpies refused to activate Rondon's £16.5million release clause.

Rondon, who netted 11 Premier League goals for the Magpies, has since returned to the Hawthorns and is understandably attracting interest.

According to the Northern Echo, West Ham are ready to trigger the Venezuelan's release clause, with Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini 'determined to sign an experienced striker.'

Meanwhile, Everton and Wolves have also been linked with the striker.

Magpies linked with Brazilian striker

A potential replacement for Rondon could be Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes.

The 22-year-old frontman has scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions for Belgian side Club Brugge this term, with many now tracking his progress.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport have claimed that Newcastle, West Ham and Lazio are keeping tabs on the 6 ft 3 forward.

The player’s agent has also claimed both the Magpies and West Ham have "come forward over the past few weeks."