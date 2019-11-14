LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Granit Xhaka of Arsenal leaves the pitch after being substituted off during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

According to the Telegraph, Xhaka is “aware” of the Magpies’ interest and Bruce, who is a big fan of the Arsenal man, “has been led to believe there is a chance Xhaka could move to the North East”.

Switzerland international Xhaka has been frozen out at the Emirates after a recent spat with his own fans.

The report also states “Xhaka is an international teammate of Newcastle defender Fabian Schar and has been told good things about the club and the city”.

Meanwhile, Championship club West Brom look set to renew their interest in Dwight Gayle in the January transfer window – and it could allow Steve Bruce to strengthen his Newcastle United squad.

Former Sunderland, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton believes Matt Ritchie felt “a bit unloved” while with Scotland – and he’s backed the Newcastle United man calling time on his international career.

And finally, Newcastle United have confirmed skipper Jamaal Lascelles will be OUT until 2020.

But United look set to be boosted by the return of Fabian Schar and Florian Lejeune as cover.