Newcastle United transfer & takeover news LIVE: Magpies pay £4m for Steve Bruce while £36m Brazilian linked; Joselu exit confirmed
Steve Bruce has reportedly offered to resign as Sheffield Wednesday boss in order to take the Newcastle United job – with fresh reports claiming the Magpies have paid the Owls for the 58-year-old’s services.
By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 15:13
Will the Magpies finally get a manager today and will they make a new signing – Click refresh and scroll down for all the latest news, throughout the day.