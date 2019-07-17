Newcastle United transfer & takeover news LIVE: Sheff Wed legal threat as Bruce signs three-year deal; Magpies suffer Wolves hammering in China
Steve Bruce has finally been appointed as the new head coach of Newcastle United and will head out to take the team against West Ham or Man City in Shanghai on Saturday.
By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 13:16
But he did not have managerial duties today as the Magpies opened up their pre-season campaign with a 4-0 loss to Wolves in Nanjing. Our man Miles Starforth is there, click refresh and scroll down for all the latest news, throughout the day: