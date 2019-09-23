Newcastle United transfer & takeover news: Magpies eye new No.9, fan group seek clarity & Bruce warning to Joelinton

Despite getting Andy Carroll back fit, Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a move for another ‘No.9’.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 17:00 pm
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - MAY 11: Yussuf Poulsen of Leipzig in action during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern Muenchen at Red Bull Arena on May 11, 2019 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images for NIKE)

According to the Express United are keeping an eye on Denmark international Yussuf Poulsen – but face competition from Premier League rivals Everton.

FULL STORY: Newcastle United 'interested' in Champions League striker – but face Premier League competition for RB Leipzig frontman

Meanwhile, a fan group has come out and asked for clarity from Newcastle United on the ticketing situation for the next game at St James’s Park against Manchester United.

In a public statement, the group writes: “Following the ugly scenes during the match between Newcastle and Liverpool as a result of away supporters getting tickets in home areas, we are seeking clarification from the club on what steps are being taken to prevent Manchester United fans doing the same.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

FULL STORY: Newcastle United fan group wants to avoid more 'ugly scenes'

Elsewhere, Joelinton may only have one goal for Newcastle United so far this season, but he still has the backing of Steve Bruce.

Although, he does think the player needs to wise up to the Premier League and it’s challenges.

FULL STORY: Steve Bruce has a message for Joelinton at Newcastle United

Finally, how many Newcastle United players have made it into our team of the week?

Despite a poor result, one or two Sunderland players make it in – but it is South Shields who lead the way.

FULL STORY: Team of the week – The Sunderland, Newcastle and South Shields players who shone