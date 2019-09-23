Newcastle United transfer & takeover news: Magpies eye new No.9, fan group seek clarity & Bruce warning to Joelinton
Despite getting Andy Carroll back fit, Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a move for another ‘No.9’.
According to the Express United are keeping an eye on Denmark international Yussuf Poulsen – but face competition from Premier League rivals Everton.
FULL STORY: Newcastle United 'interested' in Champions League striker – but face Premier League competition for RB Leipzig frontman
Meanwhile, a fan group has come out and asked for clarity from Newcastle United on the ticketing situation for the next game at St James’s Park against Manchester United.
In a public statement, the group writes: “Following the ugly scenes during the match between Newcastle and Liverpool as a result of away supporters getting tickets in home areas, we are seeking clarification from the club on what steps are being taken to prevent Manchester United fans doing the same.”
Elsewhere, Joelinton may only have one goal for Newcastle United so far this season, but he still has the backing of Steve Bruce.
Although, he does think the player needs to wise up to the Premier League and it’s challenges.
Finally, how many Newcastle United players have made it into our team of the week?
Despite a poor result, one or two Sunderland players make it in – but it is South Shields who lead the way.