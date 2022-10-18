Gordon missed Everton’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend due to suspension. The 21-year-old picked up his fifth booking of the season in a 2-1 loss against Manchester United the week prior.

But after serving his suspension, the winger is set to return to the Everton squad at Newcastle.

Gordon was the subject of transfer interest from Eddie Howe’s side over the summer. Newcastle were understood to have made an enquiry about Gordon’s availability with a potential £35million deal under discussion.

Anthony Gordon of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on October 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

But Everton insisted that Gordon was not for sale and even knocked back Chelsea, who came in hard with a reported £60million bid for the England Under-21 international.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard maintained that Gordon is a key part of his plans at Everton and he has been a regular in the side this season with two goals in nine Premier League appearances so far.

While Everton are set to be boosted by the return of Gordon, like Newcastle, they also have several players recovering from injury.

Former Magpies winger Andros Townsend (knee), Ben Godfrey (calf), Nathan Patterson (foot), Mason Holgate (knee) and Yerry Mina (ankle) have all been ruled out of this week’s match.