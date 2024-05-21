Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United prepare for a busy summer transfer window.

Newcastle United are hoping to make a positive start to their summer transfer window as they look to secure a double defensive boost - and a third signing could follow according to reports in Spain.

The Magpies are aiming to add to their defensive ranks over the coming days as they continue talks with Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly. The United hierarchy were keen to bring in at least one centre-back this summer and the long-term injuries suffered by Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles during the second half of last season has forced them into a rethink. With the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations in mind, a move for Adarabioyo and Kelly would represent good value as both players will be available on a free transfer when their current contracts come to an end.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

However, a rather more expensive deal is reportedly moving closer as United look to provide further competition for goalkeeper Nick Pope. With question marks placed over the future of Martin Dubravka as he enters the final year of his contract and Loris Karius set to depart next month, the Magpies have been considering moves for a number of keepers, including Arsenal and England stopper Aaron Ramsdale and Southampton veteran Alex McCarthy.

But it is a move for Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili that has been the focus of recent reports after it was claimed the Georgian international has been placed at the top of United’s list of priorities for the summer. A further update has now been provided by Spanish outlet Marca after they claimed the stopper will ‘have no choice’ but to join Newcastle as the Magpies prepare to offer him a lucrative package to tempt him to move to Tyneside.