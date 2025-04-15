Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marc Guehi is set to make his first appearance at St James’ Park after Newcastle United were frustrated in their attempts to sign him last summer.

The Magpies spent the vast majority of the summer window trying to sign the England international, only to see their efforts frustrated as he remained at Selhurst Park. Joachim Andersen’s move to Fulham at the time ultimately sealed Guehi’s future at Selhurst Park with the 24-year-old having a major role to play under Oliver Glasner this season.

Guehi, who has been capped 23 times by England at senior level, has featured in all-but two of Palace’s Premier League games this season, with his latest absence coming at the weekend. The former Chelsea man was forced to watch his side’s defeat against Manchester City from the sidelines as he served a one-match ban after being red carded against Brighton in their previous outing.

Guehi was powerless as Palace threw away a 2-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium, conceding five times in less than 50 minutes of action as Pep Guardiola’s side triumphed 5-2. With less than 18-months left on his current contract at Selhurst Park, Palace may have to prepare for life without Guehi - and Saturday’s capitulation at the hands of the Citizens is far from the ideal way to practice for that possibility.

Marc Guehi transfer interest

Despite missing out on Guehi last summer, Newcastle United have remained in the conversation of potential clubs he could move to this summer. A centre-back is still on the shopping list for the Magpies this summer and with Guehi’s price tag significantly reduced from what they were quoted last summer, he could be someone they look towards when the window opens in June.

However, they will face stiff competition for his signature with both Chelsea and Liverpool reportedly interested in the defender. The Athletic report that Guehi could be ‘one to watch’ for the Reds this summer, whilst Chelsea could offer a player-plus-cash deal to sign Guehi this summer - according to the Mirror.

Oliver Glasner’s Guehi contract admission

With just over a year left on his current contract, Palace will be desperate to see Guehi’s future resolved sooner rather than later. Guehi could leave Selhurst Park as a free agent next summer if a new deal cannot be agreed, but Glasner has revealed that talks had not progressed: “We haven’t just started talking about his contract,” Glasner said.

“The talks were going on even before I arrived – for more than two years now. Marc is thinking what is best for his personal career and this is what we have to accept.

“I don’t know [if he will sign a new deal]. I don’t think about what happens in summer. On the 26th of May, I will turn my phone off for one or two weeks and then we will see what happens.

“Everybody knows he is a great footballer and great character. Let’s see what happens. But, of course, no manager would want to lose their captain. It will be Marc’s decision, but I know that he is so focused on improving his game and our game. It has no influence on his performances.”