Newcastle United transfers: Travis Hernes has completed a loan move to Groningen following the transfer deadline.

Newcastle United have loaned out Under-21s midfielder Travis Hernes to Dutch Eredivisie side FC Groningen for the 2025/26 season.

The 19-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at AaB Aalborg in the Danish top flight last season before joining up with Newcastle’s first-team squad in pre-season.

While Hernes hasn’t played a competitive game for Newcastle’s first-team since joining from Shrewsbury Town in 2023, he boasts some experience of senior football having scored on his professional debut for Shrewsbury in the EFL Trophy against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He then made 12 appearances for Aalborg last season.

Newcastle United transfer clause confirmed

As reported by The Gazette, Hernes’ loan move to Groningen includes an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

Newcastle’s club statement refrained from mentioning any option to buy clause in the agreement, describing it as a ‘season-long loan’.

But Groningen’s club statement confirmed the option, as it read: “FC Groningen has signed a loan deal with midfielder Travis Hernes from Newcastle United. The 19-year-old Norwegian will finish the current season at Euroborg. The Pride of the North has included a purchase option in the loan agreement to permanently acquire the youth international after the season.

“Hernes will immediately join the first team of head coach Dick Lukkien and will play in Groningen with the number 7 shirt.”

Travis Hernes reacts to NUFC loan exit

Speaking to the Groningen club website, Hernes reflected on his loan move.

He said: “As soon as I landed and realised that I'm finally going to sign, I was over the moon. Like I said, this is the place I wanted to be for a while now, so I'm really happy to be here.

“I'm just a young player looking to develop myself and I think this is 100% the right place for me to be.

“I think it's something different from what I'm used to. In England it's a different type of football, tactically, technically, everything is a lot different from English football. So I think for me to develop as a player and just learn different sides of the game, this is the right step for me.

“I'm a box-to-box midfielder, I'm good on the ball, I look to make things happen and I'm not scared to take risks.”

Hernes was made available for a loan move earlier in the summer with Groningen emerging as a potential destination for the teenage midfielder.

“It happened quite early on, in the window, where Mo [Allach, Groningen technical director] flew out to Newcastle and we had our first meeting there.

“Ever since I met Mo, I was pretty much sold on this is where I want to be.

“I've already seen videos but now I'm actually looking at a stadium, I can imagine what it's going to be like. It just makes me proud and I feel blessed to be in a position like this, where I get to play for such a big club.

“I'm just looking forward to playing here in front of the fans, just playing games. I love playing football at the end of the day, so I'm just looking forward to playing.”