The January transfer window has been open for just-shy of a fortnight and it has largely been a positive window so far on Tyneside.

Two deals have been completed with the squad looking in better shape than it did when the window opened.

Here, we take a look at the latest state of play regarding incomings and outgoings at Newcastle as well as transfer updates from Eddie Howe himself:

The window so far...

Newcastle United followed up the signing of Kieran Trippier in the first week of the window by confirming the capture of Chris Wood this week.

Both players join Newcastle having played a combined 260 Premier League matches with the pair also winning just-shy of 100 international caps.

Signing Wood and Trippier could turn out to be very shrewd moves on behalf of Newcastle and with a reported £37m spent, it has been a very positive start to the window.

Who could be next to join?

Bids for Diego Carlos and Sven Botman have been submitted this window, however, a reluctance from selling clubs to do a deal, combined with hugely-inflated prices, have hampered any movement on these two.

“Everyone’s well aware that we’re in the market for certain positions, and that demand then drives the price up,” said head coach Howe. “There’s nothing we can do about that.”

When asked if the club was prepared to walk away from deals, Howe said: “Absolutely, you have to be in that position."

Names like Anthony Martial, Dean Henderson, Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek have also been linked with a move to St James’s Park this window.

Any deal for one of these would likely be a loan move, and Howe has confirmed that is a market Newcastle are looking towards ahead of the final few weeks of the window.

Newcastle will almost certainly push to add at least one defender to their ranks before the window closes on January 31.

They may also pursue deals for another striker and a midfielder with players like Hugo Ekitike, Aaron Ramsey and Gabriel Barbosa all rumoured.

Likely outgoings

Rumours surrounding Dwight Gayle’s immediate future at St James’s Park have refused to go away with numerous Championship sides reportedly interested in the out-of-favour striker.

Everton’s pursuit of Sean Longstaff is also still alive, however, Howe has delivered his verdict on the midfielder’s future, believing that the 24-year-old will remain at Newcastle for the foreseeable future:

"In terms of our current players that are out of contract, they may well have to wait towards the end of January.

"Sean has a long-term future at this football club. I've been impressed with him since I came in. He's been committed, trained well and earned his place in the team.”

Elliot Anderson has been on the fringes of the Newcastle first-team this season, however, he is yet to make the pitch despite four appearances on the bench. Luton Town, who had an interest in Anderson in the summer, may make another loan offer this window.

Rosaire Longelo, who joined Accrington Stanley last week, remains the only permanent departure from Newcastle United this window.

