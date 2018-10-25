Newcastle United transfers: 12 players the Magpies wouldn't have been able to sign had Brexit happened earlier

Premier League bosses last month voiced concerns about the impact Brexit could have over player signings.

So far, clubs have been able to sign players without work permits from within the European Economic Area (EEA). However that could change once the UK leaves the European Union as EEA players would be treated the same as those outside, who must satisfy strict criteria to gain a work permit, such as playing in 60% of international matches. BBC reported, that due to players such as N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez being uncapped at the time of moving to England, they wouldn't have been accepted into the country. We take a look at 12 players Newcastle wouldn't have been able to sign - including some the Magpies could have done without: