Newcastle United could have a very busy summer transfer window with plenty of speculation surrounding both incomings and outgoings at the club already beginning to build. Profit and Sustainability Rules mean they will have to sell some players or, at the very least, look to offload anyone that doesn’t have a long-term future at the club.

If they are able to do that, then they will free up funds to sign new players and strengthen the options at Eddie Howe’s disposal. However, which players could leave the club?

Some will leave following the expiration of their current contracts, whilst others may be sold to raise vital funds for transfers. Other players, meanwhile, are indispensable to the club and won’t be allowed to leave.

Here, we take a look at 16 players that could leave Newcastle United during the summer transfer window and five that won’t. How many of these do you think will leave St James’ Park? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Jeff Hendrick Hendrick has been released by Newcastle United and will leave upon the expiration of his contract.

Ryan Fraser Fraser has enjoyed a very successful loan spell at Southampton. The Saints are interested in making his loan move into a permanent one and have reportedly agreed terms with Fraser over a potential transfer.

Bruno Guimaraes Guimaraes' release clause, and the threat that a club could trigger before the end of June, means the Brazilian is at risk of leaving Newcastle United in summer.

Matt Ritchie Ritchie has been released by Newcastle United and will leave upon the expiration of his contract.