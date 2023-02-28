Newcastle United transfers: Arsenal boss responds to speculation linking £25m star with move
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has responded to transfer speculation linking left-back Kieran Tierney to Newcastle United.
Newcastle are expected to explore left-back options in the summer with Dan Burn currently starting in the position having moved from centre-back. The Magpies secured the permanent signing of Matt Targett from Aston Villa last summer but the 27-year-old has been limited to just four Premier League starts this season.
Tierney has fallen out of favour at Arsenal following the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko, starting just four league games in 2022-23. The 25-year-old would be considered an upgrade in the left-back position for Newcastle.
Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League table and are hoping to secure a first top division title in almost 20 years. And Arteta was not getting drawn into discussing transfers at this stage when quizzed on Tierney’s future.
Still, The Gunners boss didn’t rule anything out despite being given the opportunity.
When asked if Tierney would be allowed to leave Arsenal in the near future, the 40-year-old said: "I don’t know, I’m not thinking about it.
"I’m thinking about what’s best for the team, obviously, and the players with the right to play minutes which they all deserve and we’re going to try to do that in the next couple of games."
Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic for a reported £25million in 2019.
Newcastle currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with 15 games remaining and face second placed Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off). Eddie Howe’s side will be looking to bounce back from Sunday’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United.