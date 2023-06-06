News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked

Newcastle United & Arsenal told transfer target relegation release clause after ‘done deal’ report

Newcastle United were reportedly close to signing Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda back in January.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 08:33 BST

The 18-year-old was scouted in person by Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson and talk of a £10million plus add-ons deal was discussed. Journalist Fernando Kallas told Sky Sports that the 18-year-old said goodbye to his teammates with a move to Newcastle in January ‘fairly a done deal’.

But a deal ultimately failed to materialise with the likes of Arsenal, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund also monitoring the player.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fresneda remained at Valladolid but was unable to help keep the club in the Spanish top flight as their relegation was confirmed over the weekend. The teenager ended the 2022-23 campaign with 24 first team appearances in all competitions.

Most Popular

The young defender’s release clause at Valladolid was around £26.6million prior to relegation. That has since been reduced to £17.23million as a result of the club dropping to the Segunda Division in Spain, according to Relevo.

Newcastle’s interest in the player has cooled since January with the club opting to sign 21-year-old Harrison Ashby from West Ham United instead. Arsenal and Dortmund remain interested in pursuing a deal for Fresneda though no bids have been made for the player so far.

The transfer window opens for Premier League clubs on Wednesday, June 14 and closes on Friday, September 1. Newcastle are yet to agree any deals ahead of the window opening with the exception of Chris Wood’s loan move to Nottingham Forest officially becoming permanent when the transfer window opens next week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Odense winger Yankuba Minteh, 18, is likely to become the club’s first incoming following reports of a £6million move.

Related topics:ArsenalSteve NicksonTeenagerDefenderSpain