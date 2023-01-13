Newcastle United transfers: CEO delivers warning to striker amid ‘substantial’ offer

The 18-year-old striker has shone for Dortmund so far this season, scoring six goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances. He was also part of the Germany squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he was the youngest player in the tournament.

But with Moukoko’s contract at Dortmund set to expire in the summer, the German outfit are keen to tie him down to a new deal as clubs across the continent try to tempt him away. Newcastle are reportedly one of the clubs who have made an approach to sign Moukoko on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Evening Standard have claimed that a ‘substantial’ wage package of around £150,000 has been discussed. Barcelona and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest which could see Dortmund struggle to compete financially when offering the player a new deal.

Youssoufa Mokouko of Germany runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Amid the speculation over the teenager’s future, Dortmund chief executive Watzk has hit out at the lack of ‘gratitude’ in football.

"I started 18 years ago with the proviso that there might be a little gratitude from time to time, but I’ve given up on that a long time ago," he told Sky Sport Germany. "Gratitude is not a currency in professional football. Sadly, that really is the case. But I won’t hold that against anyone, because the business is simply the way it is."

Watzk stated his hope to keep Moukoko at Dortmund while also acknowledging that the player could leave as an 'ultimate consequence’.

"I don’t think the whole process is very normal,” he added. “The difference is that he’s 18 years old now and he was at the World Cup and that makes it even more public.

"It’s totally legitimate that he is now trying to get a good position for himself. But it is also legitimate that we have our own ideas.

