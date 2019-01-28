Newcastle United transfers: Double swoop on cards plus Miguel Almiron and Yannick Bolasie updates

Rafa Benitez is hoping hewill have at least two new players before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday night.

The Newcastle boss has targeted a left-back, wide man and playmaker as he looks to guide his side away from the Premier League relegation zone.

Benitez thought he had secured one of those, Left-sider Jordan Lukaku, last week, only for the Lazio man to fail a medical, and the Daily Mail has reported that Newcastle are switching their attentions back to Monaco defender Antonio Barreca.

The 23-year-old has been one of the left-backs that United have monitored throughout the transfer window and reports suggest they remain confident of signing the player on loan before the window closes,

The Mail also claim that the move for Barreca is part of a double swoop by the Magpies, with Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris also a target. The 29-year-old Greece international has fallen down the pecking order at the Primeira Liga club and has six months left on his contract.

However, despite injuries to Jonjo Shlevey, Mo Diame and Ki, central midfield is not a priority area for Benitez.

The Magpies are in desperate need for attacking reinforcements, with Benitez hoping to add a winger and a No 10 to his squad before the transfer deadline. Miguel Almiron has been his first-choice target but owner Mike Ashley continues to stall on paying the asking price for the Atlanta United man, despite personal terms understood to be in place.

Atlanta want around £19million for the Paraguayan playmaker but several outlets insist Ashley is loathe to sanction any permanent deals while he still hopes to sell the club.

Yannick Bolasie has been linked with a move to Newcastle but with Everton only willing to loan the player out, this looks a non-starter. The Magpies already have two domestic loan signings in Kenedy and Salomon Rondon, which is their limit.

Rafa Benitez has again reiterated that Kenedy's loan deal won't be cut short, despite many fans clamouring for the under-performing Brazilian to return to Chelsea and free up a spot in the squad.

Newcastle have only made three permanent signings in the last five January windows.