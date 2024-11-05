Newcastle United will enter January aiming to have a better transfer window than they managed in summer. The Magpies signed just two outfield players during the window and were unable to get a move for Marc Guehi over the line, despite being linked with the Crystal Palace man throughout August.

The winter window offers them another chance to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad, however, to do that, they may have to sell some players in order to raise funds for new signings. The January transfer window is a notoriously difficult market to operate in and the Magpies face a number of big calls on who to sell and who to keep hold of when the window opens.

Here, we take a look at eight players that could leave the club in January and five that won’t. What do you make of our picks? Do you see any of these players leaving when the winter window opens? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1 . Callum Wilson Wilson will enter the final few months of his contract with the club when January comes around. He is yet to feature this season because of injury issues and he may be someone the club could offload in order to fund a new backup striker. January will also be the last chance the club gets to receive a fee for Wilson if they do not choose to extend his current deal. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Garang Kuol Kuol has just made his return to action for the Under-21’s after suffering an injury which has seen him sidelined for most of the season to-date. His previous loan experiences haven’t gone too well, however. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Isaac Hayden Hayden is not registered in Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad and with that unlikely to change, an exit is the only way he will get regular first-team football again. | Getty Images Photo Sales