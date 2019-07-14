Newcastle United transfers: Every player linked with the Magpies this summer as Steve Bruce talks continue
It’s been a summer of uncertainty at Newcastle United, with takeover talk rife and the search to find a replacement for Rafa Benitez continuing – but that’s not stopped the transfer links.
By Liam Kennedy
Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 11:57
Here’s an extensive list of every name linked with the Magpies this summer from a £30million World Cup winner, to a familiar face, players with Premier League experience and plenty of players without it. Scroll through the pages for every name in the frame this summer, whoever the manager may be.