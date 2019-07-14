PORTO, PORTUGAL - JUNE 08: Matthijs de Ligt, Donny van de Beek and Frenkie de Jong in action during the Netherlands Training Session prior to the UEFA Nations League Final between Portugal and the Netherlands at Sporting Clube de Braga Stadium training ground on June 08, 2019 in Braga, Portugal. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Newcastle United transfers: Every player linked with the Magpies this summer as Steve Bruce talks continue

It’s been a summer of uncertainty at Newcastle United, with takeover talk rife and the search to find a replacement for Rafa Benitez continuing – but that’s not stopped the transfer links.

By Liam Kennedy
Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 11:57

Here’s an extensive list of every name linked with the Magpies this summer from a £30million World Cup winner, to a familiar face, players with Premier League experience and plenty of players without it. Scroll through the pages for every name in the frame this summer, whoever the manager may be.

1. Dwight McNeil - midfielder (Burnley)

Source: Daily Star.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. David Brooks - midfielder (AFC Bournemouth)

Source: Various

Photo: Michael Steele

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Ryan Fraser (M) - winger (AFC Bournemouth)

Source: Various.

Photo: VIRGINIE LEFOUR

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Marvelous Nakamba (R) - midfielder (Club Brugge)

Source: Zimbabwe Chronicle.

Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 11