Newcastle United transfers: Every player linked with the Magpies with just 16 days left in the window
Newcastle United remain the only club yet to sign a player in the Premier League this summer – and there’s just 16 days left before the close of the summer transfer window.
By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 12:07
That could all change imminently with the arrival of Brazilian Joelinton for a club record fee, of course. Here’s an extensive list of every name linked with the Magpies this summer. Scroll through the pages for every name in the frame for Steve Bruce this summer.