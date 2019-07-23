Every player linked with a move to St James's Park this summer.

Newcastle United transfers: Every player linked with the Magpies with just 16 days left in the window

Newcastle United remain the only club yet to sign a player in the Premier League this summer – and there’s just 16 days left before the close of the summer transfer window.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 12:07

That could all change imminently with the arrival of Brazilian Joelinton for a club record fee, of course. Here’s an extensive list of every name linked with the Magpies this summer. Scroll through the pages for every name in the frame for Steve Bruce this summer.

1. Allan Saint-Maximin (OGC Nice)

Source: L'Equipe.

Photo: YANN COATSALIOU

2. Andy Carroll - striker (West Ham United)

Source: Various.

Photo: Alex Morton

3. Dwight McNeil - midfielder (Burnley)

Source: Daily Star.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

4. Danny Welbeck - striker (Arsenal)

Source: Sun.

Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

