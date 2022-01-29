Here is a round-up of some of today’s transfer stories surrounding Newcastle United:

Magpies’ improved offer for Burn rejected

Newcastle have reportedly made an improved bid of £10million plus add-ons to sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender Dan Burn, according to Mail Online.

Dan Burn of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on January 02, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

But The Athletic have reported that the offer has been promptly rejected by Brighton.

Eddie Howe is keen to bolster The Magpies’ defence before the 11pm deadline on Monday and the 6ft 7in left-sided centre-back is understood to be a target after moves for Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos failed to materialise.

Newcastle had an £8million for Burn last week rejected. The 29-year-old is a boyhood Newcastle fan from Blyth and is understood to be open to a move back up north.

Bruno Guimaraes completes NUFC medical

Newcastle have edged closer to confirming the signing of Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon.

The 24-year-old has undergone his Newcastle medical while on international duty, according to The Mirror.

The transfer is set to be in the region of £40million including add-ons.

West Ham after NUFC striker target

West Ham United are hoping to pip Newcastle to the signing of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

The Magpies had been in discussions with Reims regarding a potential move for the 19-year-old but were put off by the asking price from the Ligue 1 club.

It is understood that Reims want in excess of €30million (£24.9million) plus €10million (£8.3million) in ‘achievable’ add-ons for the teenager, who has scored eight goals in 10 league starts this season.

Reims club president Jean-Pierre Caillot confirmed the club had rejected an offer from Newcastle earlier in the window.

“Newcastle positioned themselves, we discussed it, they made us an offer that did not suit us,” Caillot told Le Quotidien du Sport.

“As we do not really want him to leave, we have fixed the price quite high. They did offer us €35m all in, but with a number of bonuses, some of them quasi-impossible to reach. Like for example, winning the Champions League.

“We want €30m flat and €10m in achievable bonuses.”

The Hammers remain in talks with Reims and are looking to strike a deal by deadline day. They are also monitoring the situation with another Newcastle striker target Eddie Nketiah.

First departure confirmed

Teenage midfielder Joe White became the first Newcastle player to leave the club this window as he joined League Two side Hartlepool United on loan until the end of the season.

On the move, White told the Hartlepool website: “I’m really keen to play first team football now and once I knew Hartlepool were interested I wanted to come. I know the manager wants to play good football and that was one of the key reasons why I wanted to join.

"I want to play as many games as possible between now and the end of the season, scoring and assisting goals and showing the fans what I’m capable of.”

White will wear the number 30 shirt at The Suit Direct Stadium and be available for next weekend’s FA Cup match against Crystal Palace, subject to FA clearance.

