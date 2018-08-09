Newcastle United transfers will require work permits - but how do they work?

Newcastle United’s deadline day transfer business could be dictated by work permits - but how do they work?

The Magpies are thought to be chasing a deal for Barcelona defender Marlon Santos, but the Brazilian will require a work permit to complete his move to Tyneside.

Rafa Benitez could be relying upon work permits

Such a requirement is nothing new, with Yoshinori Muto recently requiring a similar permit to finalise his switch.

But Santos’ situation could be slightly more complex than that of Muto given his standing in the game, and a work permit could prove harder to come by.

So how exactly does the work permit system work?

Essentially, it applies to all players who do not hold a passport from a country based within the European Union (EU) or European Economic Area (EEA).

These players need permission to work in the UK, which comes via the form of a work permit.

Such work permits must be applied for prior to the transfer window closing - even if they aren’t actually granted until after the deadline.

Players require a Governing Body Endorsement which, according to the Premier League handbook, means: “an endorsement issued by The FA to a club for a non- EU/EEA elite player who is internationally established at the highest level, whose employment will make a significant contribution to the development of football at the highest level in England.”

This generally means that players who are regulars for their respective national side will be granted the endorsement needed to gain a work permit.

With Santos having received little international recognition, doubts could be cast over whether he would qualify under this description..

However, if a player does not meet this criteria then there is still hope that a work permit can be granted.

Clubs can request that an FA Exceptions Panel considers the players experience and value, and the panel then has the power to grant an endorsement if they feel that the player is of sufficient quality.

Which route Santos may go down remains to be seen, but Newcastle will be keen to get the ball rolling ahead of a potential deal.