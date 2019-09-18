Newcastle United trio return date set? Injury update on Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie & DeAndre Yedlin
Newcastle United could welcome back injured trio Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie and DeAndre Yedlin sooner than expected.
While USA international Yedlin has been a long-term absentee, it had been feared French summer signing Saint-Maximin and Ritchie could be out for the foreseable future.
But a report in the Daily Star claims United boss Steve Bruce could potentially have all three available for next weekend’s trip to Leicester City next Sunday.
The report states: “Newcastle’s injury situation is gradually clearing up though summer buy Allan Saint-Maximum, Matt Ritchie and DeAndre Yedlin are still at least a week away with no date yet set for Dwight Gayle’s return. Sean Longstaff, who twisted his ankle in training last week and missed the 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, should be fit to face Brighton.”
Meanwhile, striker Andy Carroll is expected to be on the bench this weekend against Brighton.