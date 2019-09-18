Newcastle United trio return date set? Injury update on Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie & DeAndre Yedlin

Newcastle United could welcome back injured trio Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie and DeAndre Yedlin sooner than expected.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 17:30 pm
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Newcastle United new signing Allan Saint - Maximin poses for photographs with fans during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Newcastle United and AS Saint - Etienne at St. James Park on August 03, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

While USA international Yedlin has been a long-term absentee, it had been feared French summer signing Saint-Maximin and Ritchie could be out for the foreseable future.

But a report in the Daily Star claims United boss Steve Bruce could potentially have all three available for next weekend’s trip to Leicester City next Sunday.

The report states: “Newcastle’s injury situation is gradually clearing up though summer buy Allan Saint-Maximum, Matt Ritchie and DeAndre Yedlin are still at least a week away with no date yet set for Dwight Gayle’s return. Sean Longstaff, who twisted his ankle in training last week and missed the 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, should be fit to face Brighton.”

Meanwhile, striker Andy Carroll is expected to be on the bench this weekend against Brighton.