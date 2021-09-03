Newcastle United turned down offer to sign Rafa Benitez player, Toon 'very interested' in swoop for Spurs man

It has been claimed that the proposed loan fee stopped a late move for the 23-year-old. However, former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has disputed the reported deal figures on talkSPORT.

“There wasn’t a loan fee,” said Jordan. “The wages weren’t £60,000-a-week. It was even less than that – a lot less than that.

Jordan then claimed that Ashley – who put the club up for sale in late 2017, and is looking to resurrect a proposed £300million sale to a consortium led by financier Amanda Staveley through arbitration – wants the club, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, to be “entirely self-sufficient”.

“You’re moving into a territory where Mike Ashley ... I don’t think he wants to put a penny into Newcastle,” said Jordan. “He wants Newcastle to be entirely self-sufficient.

“Since the pandemic, Newcastle haven’t turned a profit. Steve has moved from a difficult position to an almost untenable one.

“You’ve got to back your manager. Defensively and midfield-wise, they’re lightweight. They haven’t got the legs, they got ripped apart by West Ham, and got overran by Southampton in the second half.”

