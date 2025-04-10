Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been told a fresh asking price for transfer target Tyler Dibling after Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.

Southampton will be playing in the Championship once again next season after their 3-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur ensured relegation. The Saints became the first side in Premier League history to be relegated with seven games left to play and could set a new record for the lowest points total if they fail to pick up another point.

18-year-old winger Dibling has arguably been the one bright spark in Southampton’s otherwise dismal campaign. His contract at Southampton runs until June 2027 but he has been subject to transfer interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Newcastle have been monitoring Dibling since 2022 and came close to signing him that summer only for him to move to Chelsea and quickly return to Southampton. Now in 2025, Dibling is a regular in the Southampton first team having scored four goals in 37 appearances for the club.

New Tyler Dibling valuation set ahead of summer transfer window

It was reported by the Telegraph that the Saints will demand a fee of around £100million for Dibling this summer. With no clubs likely to entertain such a fee, Southampton have since performed a valuation U-turn with a revised figure of £60million now doing the rounds.

The Gazette understands that fee could well drop again should a club come in and test Southampton’s resolve with a bid in the summer.

Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester City are among the sides interested in the winger from the Premier League while German outfit RB Leipzig have also registered an interest. Dibling is capable of playing out on the right or through the middle.

While Newcastle are set to make signing a right winger one of their transfer priorities this summer, they are understood to have reservations over making a move for Dibling. Newcastle’s recruitment team like Dibling, but his previous ill-fated stint at Chelsea, price-tag and current profile are likely to see them refrain from making a move in the summer.

The Magpies will look to sign an already established top level winger following the sale of Miguel Almiron in January.

Tyler Dibling’s St James’ Park admission

Dibling’s rise to prominence at Southampton may not come as a surprise to Magpies fans, however, after he shot to fame following a remarkable first-half hat-trick at St James’ Park during an Under-21’s game between the two clubs. Dibling scored three almost identical goals as he picked up the ball from deep, ran at the defence before smashing the ball into the bottom corner on three separate occasions.

Speaking to the club website following that game, Dibling admitted it was a ‘buzz’ to play at the iconic stadium: “Yeah, it was good. A hat-trick in the first half, I've never done that before. The fans were good, considering there weren't that many.

“It was a real buzz, and it was nice to play in a stadium like this. All the [goals were the] same. That's what I do most, pick it up and drive, have a bang – and hopefully it goes in.

“I like to have the ball, dribble, beat a couple of people – and get my shot off. Sometimes I pass it, but I just shot there.”

Dibling also made his Premier League debut for Southampton at St James’ Park back in August, but missed the reverse fixture between the sides in January through injury.