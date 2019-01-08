Newcastle United U21 player ratings: Matthew Longstaff shines despite Sunderland derby defeat
Newcastle United U21s lost out to Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy - but were far from disgraced in defeat.
Four second half goals sentenced the Magpies' youngsters to defeat, but they can leave Wearside with their heads held high after a battling performance. Our reporter, Joe Nicholson, has dished out his player ratings from the tie - with plenty of positives for manager Ben Dawson to take. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Magpies:
1. Nathan Harker - 5
Not many shots to save. Hesitant coming off his line for crosses... 5