Newcastle United lost out at Sunderland - but who impressed?

Newcastle United U21 player ratings: Matthew Longstaff shines despite Sunderland derby defeat

Newcastle United U21s lost out to Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy - but were far from disgraced in defeat.

Four second half goals sentenced the Magpies' youngsters to defeat, but they can leave Wearside with their heads held high after a battling performance. Our reporter, Joe Nicholson, has dished out his player ratings from the tie - with plenty of positives for manager Ben Dawson to take. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Magpies:

1. Nathan Harker - 5

2. Oliver Walters - 6

3. Liam Gibson - 6

4. Owen Bailey - 7

