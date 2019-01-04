Newcastle United U23 player ratings: Elias Sorensen steals the show in dramatic Sunderland triumph
Newcastle United's youngsters registered a derby victory over Sunderland, but who impressed for the young Magpies?
Goals from Thomas Allan, Elias Sorensen and substitute Rosaire Longelo handed Ben Dawson's side victory as they battled back from two goals down. But who stood out for the visitors? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how we rated the youngsters:
1. Otto Huuhtanen - 5
Arguably could have done better for both goals and looked unsure throughout. 5