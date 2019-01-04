Elias Sorensen stole the show for Newcastle U23s against Sunderland

Newcastle United U23 player ratings: Elias Sorensen steals the show in dramatic Sunderland triumph

Newcastle United's youngsters registered a derby victory over Sunderland, but who impressed for the young Magpies?

Goals from Thomas Allan, Elias Sorensen and substitute Rosaire Longelo handed Ben Dawson's side victory as they battled back from two goals down. But who stood out for the visitors? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how we rated the youngsters:

Arguably could have done better for both goals and looked unsure throughout. 5

1. Otto Huuhtanen - 5

Had a tough task defensively against Diamond, but looked a good outlet in an attacking capacity. 6

2. Oliver Walters - 6

Another who offered plenty going forward, the full-back put in a disciplined and effective performance. 7

3. Liam Gibson - 7

Tenacious and a real driving force in midfield throughout, a superb showing from the youngster. 8

4. Matthew Longstaff - 7

