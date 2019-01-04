Newcastle United U23 player ratings: Elias Sorensen steals the show in dramatic Sunderland triumph

Goals from Thomas Allan, Elias Sorensen and substitute Rosaire Longelo handed Ben Dawson's side victory as they battled back from two goals down. But who stood out for the visitors? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how we rated the youngsters:

1. Otto Huuhtanen - 5 Arguably could have done better for both goals and looked unsure throughout. 5 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Oliver Walters - 6 Had a tough task defensively against Diamond, but looked a good outlet in an attacking capacity. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Liam Gibson - 7 Another who offered plenty going forward, the full-back put in a disciplined and effective performance. 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Matthew Longstaff - 7 Tenacious and a real driving force in midfield throughout, a superb showing from the youngster. 8 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more