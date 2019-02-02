Newcastle United unchanged as new signing makes the bench

Rafa Benitez has named his starting XI for Newcastle United's visit to Wembley.

Benitez's side take on Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon in a televised Premier League game (12.30pm).

And United's manager has named an unchanged starting XI with new signing Antonio Barreca on the bench.

Miguel Almiron – who also arrived on deadline day – is not involved as he waits for a work permit.

Newcastle moved up to 14th in the Premier League after Tuesday night's 2-1 win over champions Manchester City.

"I'm happier now than one week ago," said Benitez. "Why? We beat Man City and we brought in two players.

"These offensive players (Almiron and Barreca) give us something we didn't have. Now we are better than we were before.

"Hopefully they give us what we're expecting."

Meanwhile, former United midfielder Moussa Sissoko is in the Tottenham team.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie; Perez, Longstaff, Hayden, Atsu; Rondon. Subs: Woodman, Manquillo, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Barreca, Kenedy, Joselu.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Lucas, Son. Subs: Gazzaniga, Foyth, Rose, Walker-Peters, Dier, Wanyama, Llorente