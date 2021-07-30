Newcastle United unveil black, grey and gold away kit for the 2021/22 Premier League season

Photo credit: Newcastle United

The shirt design has distinctive black and dark grey horizontal stripes lining with a sleek white and gold collar.

It’s also teamed with black shorts and black socks with a gold turnover on the club badge, Castore logo and the FUN88 sponsor.

For matches where the shorts and socks may clash with the opposition, there will be alternate gold shorts and gold socks available.

The away kit is available to purchase online and in the club’s refurbished St James’s Park store now.

Earlier this month, the Magpies unveil its first home kit of their “multi-year” partnership with Castore.

United’s new kit suppliers paid tribute to the Kevin Keegan Entertainers Era with a retro-inspired black and white shirt with a mandarin collar.

The shirt has been worn in all of Newcastle’s friendlies so far against York City, Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United.

