Newcastle United update on Martin Dubravka as goalkeeper posts message to fans

The 33-year-old, No.1 at Newcastle before Nick Pope’s arrival, cannot now be loaned out or sold in this month's transfer window, as players are only allowed to play for two clubs over the course of a season. Asked about Dubravka staying, Howe said: “Absolutely, he’ll stay – and be a part of our squad.”

Dubravka, under contract at St James’s Park until 2025, was criticised by some fans for leaving on loan following Pope’s arrival from Burnley last summer.

The Slovakia international, signed by then-manager Rafa Benitez in 2018, posted a message to supporters on Instagram after the game. Dubravka said: "Thank you for your support and warm welcome, it means a lot to me.”

