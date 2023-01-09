News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United update on Martin Dubravka as goalkeeper posts message to fans

Martin Dubravka’s isn’t going anywhere now he’s returned to Newcastle United from a frustrating loan spell away from the club.

By Miles Starforth
5 hours ago - 1 min read

Dubravka, recalled from Manchester United earlier this month, made his first appearance for Eddie Howe's team since last May in Saturday’s FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The 33-year-old, No.1 at Newcastle before Nick Pope’s arrival, cannot now be loaned out or sold in this month's transfer window, as players are only allowed to play for two clubs over the course of a season. Asked about Dubravka staying, Howe said: “Absolutely, he’ll stay – and be a part of our squad.”

Dubravka, under contract at St James’s Park until 2025, was criticised by some fans for leaving on loan following Pope’s arrival from Burnley last summer.

The Slovakia international, signed by then-manager Rafa Benitez in 2018, posted a message to supporters on Instagram after the game. Dubravka said: "Thank you for your support and warm welcome, it means a lot to me.”

Martin Dubravka during his time at Manchester United.
