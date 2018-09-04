Newcastle United v Arsenal: Is it on TV, what time is kick off, what are the odds?

Newcastle United entertain Arsenal when the Premier League returns after the international break on September 15.

Rafael Benitez' men are still searching for their first win of the season while the Gunners are still settling into life under new manager Unai Emery.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday, September 15 at St James' Park.

Can I watch it on a live stream? Is the match on TV?

The match is not being shown by Sky Sports, BT Sports or via live stream. However, live commentary will be available through the club's Matchday Centre platform.

How can I follow Newcastle v Arsenal live?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news at the Shields Gazette.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Jonjo Shelvey could return for the Magpies after missing the last three games through injury. Players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil are in line to start for Arsenal.

Who is the referee?

Referee appointments have not yet been announced.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Newcastle win at 3/1, 11/4 for a draw and 17/20 for an Arsenal victory.

What is the form of the Magpies and Gunners?

Benitez' side are awaiting their first win of the season whilst occupying a relegation place. Arsenal, however, are sitting in ninth after back-to-back wins over West Ham United and Cardiff City.