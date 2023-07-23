After wins over Gateshead and Rangers in their two pre-season games to date, Newcastle’s preparations for the new campaign step-up when they face Aston Villa on Sunday night. The pair traded wins in their Premier League meetings last season and the clash at Lincoln Financial Field is set to be a stern test of both side’s credentials.

Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of the pre-season match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa:

When is Newcastle United v Aston Villa?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier League Summer Series match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa takes place on Sunday, June 23. The game kicks-off at 7pm local time (12pm GMT) at the 69,000 capacity Lincoln Financial Field stadium.

Is Newcastle United v Aston Villa on TV?

Yes, Sky Sports will broadcast the clash between the Magpies and the Villains. Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will begin at 11:30pm.

Sky Sports will show all nine Premier League Summer Series matches with Chelsea, Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Fulham also taking part in the competition.

Newcastle United team and injury news

The squad came through the game against Rangers on Tuesday night largely unscathed. Jamaal Lascelles and Jacob Murphy missed the game at Ibrox with minor injuries and could play a part in the Premier League Summer Series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad