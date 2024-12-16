A clash against Brentford at St James’ Park stands between Newcastle United and a Carabao Cup semi-final. Eddie Howe’s side defeated Leicester City at the weekend, but will be wary of a Bees outfit that scored a 4-2 win over them at the Gtech Community Stadium just over a week ago.

Howe will be without a number of long-term absentees on Wednesday night with Nick Pope and Callum Wilson having joined the injury list in recent times. He will also be without Sean Longstaff who will miss out due to suspension.

Brentford, meanwhile, also have a number of long-term injuries to contend with and will be sweating on the fitness of Igor Thiago. Thiago enjoyed a very good match against the Magpies during their meeting less than a fortnight ago but is a doubt for their Carabao Cup meeting.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of the Carabao Cup meeting between Newcastle United and Brentford:

Josh Dasilva - out Dasilva has not featured at all this season after suffering a knee injury against Tottenham Hotspur back in January.

Mathias Jensen - out Frank confirmed that Jensen will be out of action for another couple of weeks after suffering a thigh injury.

Aaron Hickey - out Hickey's last appearance for the Bees came in October last year.