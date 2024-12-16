Newcastle United v Brentford injury news as 11 out of Carabao Cup clash: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 16th Dec 2024, 18:00 BST

Both Thomas Frank and Eddie Howe have a number of injuries to deal with ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Newcastle United and Brentford.

A clash against Brentford at St James’ Park stands between Newcastle United and a Carabao Cup semi-final. Eddie Howe’s side defeated Leicester City at the weekend, but will be wary of a Bees outfit that scored a 4-2 win over them at the Gtech Community Stadium just over a week ago.

Howe will be without a number of long-term absentees on Wednesday night with Nick Pope and Callum Wilson having joined the injury list in recent times. He will also be without Sean Longstaff who will miss out due to suspension.

Brentford, meanwhile, also have a number of long-term injuries to contend with and will be sweating on the fitness of Igor Thiago. Thiago enjoyed a very good match against the Magpies during their meeting less than a fortnight ago but is a doubt for their Carabao Cup meeting.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of the Carabao Cup meeting between Newcastle United and Brentford:

Dasilva has not featured at all this season after suffering a knee injury against Tottenham Hotspur back in January.

1. Josh Dasilva - out

Dasilva has not featured at all this season after suffering a knee injury against Tottenham Hotspur back in January.

Frank confirmed that Jensen will be out of action for another couple of weeks after suffering a thigh injury.

2. Mathias Jensen - out

Frank confirmed that Jensen will be out of action for another couple of weeks after suffering a thigh injury.

Hickey’s last appearance for the Bees came in October last year.

3. Aaron Hickey - out

Hickey's last appearance for the Bees came in October last year.

Henry suffered an ACL injury against Newcastle United last season and is yet to make his return to the first-team. He is close to a return but a minor muscle injury is set to keep him sidelined.

4. Rico Henry - out

Henry suffered an ACL injury against Newcastle United last season and is yet to make his return to the first-team. He is close to a return but a minor muscle injury is set to keep him sidelined.

