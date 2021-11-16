Eddie Howe will take charge of his first game as Newcastle United manager when they welcome Brentford to St James’s Park.

It will be the first time the two clubs have met in a Premier League fixture with The Bees starting the game five places and seven points above The Magpies.

Newcastle have lost just once against Brentford at St James’s Park, with that defeat coming in their first meeting on Tyneside in the 1934/35 season.

Newcastle United and Brentford met in the Carabao Cup last season (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford:

When is Newcastle United v Brentford?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford takes place at St James’s Park on Saturday November 20 and will kick off at 3:00pm

Is it on TV?

The game will not be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom.

How can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have full commentary of the game.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will also have full coverage of the game through our reporters who will be present at St James’s Park. We will have full team news and updates throughout the clash, as well as pre-match and post-match reaction to all the major incidents.

What is the latest injury news?

Howe should have a near-full complement of players to choose from ahead of Saturday’s game with only Paul Dummett ruled out of action.

Martin Dubravka played his first competitive game back for Slovakia this week, meaning that he will be available for selection.

Thomas Frank, on the other hand, has an extensive injury-list to cope with. Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Sorensen, David Raya, Joshua Dasilva, Shandon Baptiste and Mathias Jorgensen are all expected to miss the game through injury.

One player that will likely feature for Brentford is former-Newcastle striker Ivan Toney in what will be his first appearance at St James’s Park since his permanent departure from the club in 2018.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Newcastle United win: 13/8

Draw: 23/10

Brentford win: 13/8

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

