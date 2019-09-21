Newcastle United v Brighton LIVE: Andy Carroll is BACK for Magpies who make ONE change

This afternoon Newcastle United take on Brighton & Hove Albion looking to secure only their second win of the Premier League season.

By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 15:29 pm
Updated Saturday, 21st September 2019, 16:37 pm
Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Jetro Willems got the Magpies’ only goal of the game last weekend when they were beaten 3-1 at Anfield – and the left-back is expected to be joined in the matchday 18 by fellow summer signings Andy Carroll and Allan Saint-Maximin.

The game comes around too soon for youngster Sean Longstaff, though. While Fabian Schar is FIT.

Our writers Liam Kennedy and Miles Starforth are at St James’s Park this afternoon – stay tuned for LIVE match build up, action and reaction on Tyneside.