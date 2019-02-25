Newcastle United v Burnley: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Newcastle United are hoping to further their Premier League survival hopes when they host Burnley on Tuesday evening.

The Magpies’ 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town at the weekend has provided the perfect platform to pull away from the relegation places with a favourable fixture list coming up.

However, United’s attentions first turn to the Clarets, who themselves are fighting to stay above the drop zone.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 8pm on Tuesday, February 26, at St James’s Park.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is being shown live on BT Sports.

Where can you get updates from the match?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via Miles Starforth and the Newcastle United section on the Shields Gazette website.

Who will be in the United for the match?

Ki Sung-yueng and Jonjo Shelvey have returned to fitness in recent weeks, however the central midfielder partnership of Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden looks set to continue.

Paul Dummett is another player who may find it difficult to break back into the United line-up following a series of faultless performances from Matt Ritchie at left-wing back.

The St James’s Park-faithful are desperate to see another glimpse of record signing Miguel Almiron after impressing on his debut at the weekend, a wish which will likely be granted.

Who is the referee?

Craig Pawson. It will be the third Magpies fixture he has refereed this season having oversaw the 0-0 draw at Cardiff City and the 1-0 win over Watford.

What is the form of the Magpies and Clarets?

Benitez’s side have lost one of their previous five games, suffering a late defeat at Tottenham Hotspur a few days after the shock 2-1 win over Manchester City.

United would have been searching for their third successive win had they held on for a 1-0 win at Wolves - before 12 days later return from a mid-season trip to Spain to beat Huddersfield.

On the other hand, Sean Dyche’s men are one of the in-form teams in the division - currently on an eight-game unbeaten run.

The run, which has included five wins, has propelled the Clarets away from relegation danger to jump Newcastle.

However, should United grab a vital victory, Burnley will slip below tomorrow’s hosts.

Newcastle (last six): LWWLDW

Burnley (last six): WDDWWW

What are the betting odds?

Newcastle are favourites to win with Sky Bet at 21/20, 11/5 for a draw while Burnley at listed at 29/10 to earn an away win.