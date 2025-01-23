Newcastle United v Everton PL2 decision confirmed amid Storm Eowyn fears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United U21’s Premier League 2 clash against Everton has been postponed because of fears surrounding Storm Eowyn.

Newcastle United U21’s will now play Everton U21’s on Monday night [27 January] after their clash which was set to take place tomorrow night [Friday 24 January] was postponed. The decision to postpone the game comes in the midst of Storm Eowyn which is set to hit Northern Ireland, the north of England and parts of Scotland on Friday afternoon and over the weekend.

The Met Office have issued two weather warnings for Tyne and Wear - the most severe of which is an amber warning for wind between 6am-9am on Friday 24 January. Despite Newcastle United U21’s clash with Everton being scheduled for 7pm, the decision has been made, more than 24 hours ahead of kick-off, to push the match at Whitley Park back 72-hours.

‘The young Magpies were originally scheduled to face their Toffees counterparts at Whitley Park on Friday, 24th January, with kick-off set for 7pm (GMT).

‘However, with the dangerous Storm Éowyn heading towards the UK and expected strong winds, the league encounter has been postponed and will now take place on Monday, 27th January. The venue and kick-off time will remain the same.’

Newcastle United U21’s have been involved in two 4-2 scorelines in their last two outings. They defeated Gateshead in the National League Cup on Tuesday night, four days after being on the wrong end of that exact scoreline against Southampton.