Fresh from their 7-0 demolition of Leeds United, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are next up for Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle have taken just ten points from their 17 league games so far this season and have only defeated the Citizens at St James’s Park once since 2005 – a Michael Owen goal was enough for the victory on that occasion.

This fixture last campaign provided great entertainment when Manchester City ran out 4-3 winners. Goals from Emil Krafth, Joelinton and Joe Willock were not enough for Steve Bruce’s side on that occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United face Manchester City on Sunday (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Here, we take you through everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle United v Manchester City.

When is Newcastle United v Manchester City?

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Manchester City takes place on Sunday December 19, 2021. Kick-off is at 2pm at St James’s Park with Martin Atkinson the man in charge.

Is it on TV?

Newcastle United v Manchester City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage of the game starting at 1pm.

How can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be providing full coverage of the match.

The Shields Gazette will also bring you updates from the game, as well as pre-match and post-match reaction to all the major talking points.

What’s the latest injury news?

Howe will be without defenders Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett against Manchester City with the Argentine expected to be out of action until the New Year.

Jamal Lewis, who limped off during Thursday’s game, will also be unavailable.

Manchester City, on the other hand, may have a couple of players back and available for selection with Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker having recovered from injury.

Joao Cancelo served his suspension in midweek and so will be available for selection by Guardiola.

What’s the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Newcastle United win: 18/1

Draw: 15/2

Manchester City win: 1/8

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.