Rangnick has not tasted defeat since being named as Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer’s successor last month.

However, the Red Devil’s have not played since defeating Norwich City, meaning they will travel to St James’s Park having gone 16 days without a game.

In contrast, Eddie Howe’s side have played three games in that period, losing all three at an aggregate score of 11-1.

However, with a packed-out St James’s Park under the lights, great things are expected from the clash on Monday evening - and Newcastle even have some relatively recent success against their opponents.

The Magpies have won two of the last four meetings at St James’s Park, with goals from Matt Ritchie and Matty Longstaff sealing 1-0 wins on those occasions.

Here, we predict the side Eddie Howe will select for Monday’s crucial clash:

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Despite a mix-up with Ciaran Clark for the first goal on Sunday, Dubravka still made some crucial saves to keep the scoreline down. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. RB: Javi Manquillo The Spaniard scored his first, and only at present, goal for Newcastle United away at Old Trafford in September. Hopefully Manquillo has got over the illness which kept him out of the game with Manchester City. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles With Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett on the injury table, Newcastle’s captain will continue to play a major role in leading the team through this tricky period. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA Photo Sales

4. CB: Fabian Schar Schar was one of the players to be rotated by Howe following the defeat to Liverpool. Despite all of their defensive frailties this season, Schar has not faced much criticism and has put in a few solid performances. Photo: Visionhaus Photo Sales