The clash against Manchester United will be the first of three games inside seven days for the Magpies, with trips to Everton and Southampton to come.

Howe’s side go into the game on the back of comprehensive defeats by Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City but will hope that they can be the side to end Ralf Rangnick’s perfect league start as Manchester United manager.

Because of a covid outbreak within the squad, Rangnick’s side have not played since their 1-0 win against Norwich City on December 11.

Javi Manquillo scoring Newcastle United's only goal against Manchester United in September (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Ahead of this crucial game, we take a look at everything you need to know about Newcastle United v Manchester United:

When is Newcastle United v Manchester United?

The Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Manchester United takes place on Monday December 27, 2021. The match kicks-off at 8pm at St James’s Park.

Is it on TV?

The game is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League with the Main Event channel picking it up from 7:30pm onwards.

How can I follow the game?

If you don’t have access to Sky Sports, then BBC Radio Newcastle will have commentary from St James’s Park, as will BBC Radio 5 Live.

The Shields Gazette will also keep you up to speed with events during the game and bring you all the latest pre-match and post-match news as well as reaction to the clash.

What’s the latest injury news?

Newcastle will definitely be without Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett through injury and Isaac Hayden will miss the game after picking up a one-game suspension for reaching five yellow cards.

Callum Wilson and Javi Manquillo are the two players on four bookings and thus one booking away from triggering a one-game suspension.

Manchester United could welcome back Edinson Cavani, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Raphael Varane for their trip to St James’s Park, although Paul Pogba will be missing until the new year.

What’s the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Newcastle United win: 11/2

Draw: 18/5

Manchester United win: 4/9

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

