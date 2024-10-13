Becky Langley’s side made the short trip to the Stadium of Light aiming to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat against Durham last time out. A dramatic 89th minute goal from the visitors inflicted Newcastle United’s first Championship defeat of the season having won two and drawn one of their three games before that.

Sunderland, meanwhile, had taken four points from their first four matches and were denied all three points against Charlton Athletic last weekend thanks to two goals in the last ten minutes by the Addicks. Heading into the game, the two sides were separated by just two places in the table with Bristol City the only side sandwiched between them.

Newcastle were forced to weather an early storm from their hosts as Claudia Moan got an early touch of the ball to settle the nerves against her former club. Newcastle’s first opening came after 8 minutes when Rachel Furness had a glancing header go just wide of Demi Lambourne’s goal.

The Magpies continued to dominate the ball and play throughout the first period and looked a threat from set-pieces, without testing Lambourne. They were eventually able to make their dominance pay when Beth Lumsden cut inside onto her right foot to slam the ball home and send the away end into raptures.

Sunderland regrouped and had a couple of chances, one saved well by Moan and another that saw a header sail over the bar. The first-half ended with Langley’s side heading into the break with a deserved lead.

Just three minutes into the second period and they had doubled their lead when Lumsden’s teasing in-swinging corner went over Lambourne and into the Sunderland goal. Langley’s side pressed for a third as they aimed to put the game beyond any doubt with Hayles the next to go close for the visitors.

They were maybe fortunate to get away with a huge penalty shout after a tackle by Olivia Watt on Mary McAteer, but the referee waved away the protests. Sunderland eventually found themselves a way back into the game when Emily Scarr capitalised on some statuesque defending to half the deficit with a little over ten minutes to play.

Newcastle then had a fantastic opportunity to restore their two-goal lead but Lambourne was equal to Stokes’ effort to preserve her side’s hope of a route back into the game. The visitors were living dangerously as the match drew to a close with Sunderland beginning to put real pressure on their defence.

Seven minutes of added time was signalled by the fourth official, greeted by a loud roar from the home fans as they willed their team on to find an equaliser. But Newcastle’s resistance stood firm as Langley’s side took home all three points.

Here are our player ratings from Newcastle United Women’s clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light:

Newcastle United Women team v Sunderland Women: Claudia Moan, Demi Stokes, Amber-Keegan Stobbs (Lois Joel 85’), Olivia Watt, Elysia Boddy, Shania Hayles (Sophie Haywood 74’), Rachel Furness (Hannah Greenwood 46’), Issy Sibley (Katie Barker 70’), Jasmine McQuade, Charlotte Potts, Beth Lumsden

Unused Substitutes: Grace Donnelly, Hannah Hawkins, Katie Barker, Georgia Gibson, Kacie Elson, Amy Andrews

1 . Claudia Moan - 8 Moan's first appearance against the club she left in summer. Will be happy to have made a good stop early on to stop a promising attack. Was on hand to deny Kitching an opener in the 27th minute with a solid save down low. Pulled off an important save in the 34th minute to deny Eleanor Dale. Made some crucial stops in the second half to preserve her side's slender lead near the end of the game.

2 . Demi Stokes - 7 Faced the side she left in 2011. Struggled to influence proceedings too much in the first period but was very solid defensively and a calming influence throughout. Should have put the game beyond doubt but her close range effort was saved by Lambourne.

3 . Olivia Watt - 7 Defensively solid and worked well with Sibley going forward. Got caught under the ball early on but recovered well. Could have conceded a penalty just after the hour mark, but the shout was waved away by the referee.