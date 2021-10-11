All the off-field developments at Newcastle have rightly stolen the headlines over the past week or so, however, on the field, United find themselves in 19th place, still searching for that elusive Premier League win.

After a great start to the season, Spurs have stumbled somewhat recently and will be hoping to spoil the party atmosphere on Tyneside.

Here is everything you need to know about the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United face Spurs in their first game following the end of the Mike Ashley-era at St James's Park (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

When is Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur takes place on Sunday October 17, 2021. Kick-off is at 4:30pm at St James’s Park.

Where can I watch it?

The game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with the coverage commencing at 4pm following the conclusion of the clash between Everton and West Ham.

How can I follow the game?

The Shields Gazette will also have full coverage of the game, including team news, pre-match and post-match reaction through Miles Starforth at St James’s Park.

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC 5 Live will also have live radio coverage of the game.

What is the latest injury news?

Newcastle United could be handed a huge boost as Callum Wilson could be available for selection for the first time since August.

Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles may also be fit enough to return to action but the fitness of Joe WIllock, who was injured last time out against Wolves, is unknown.

Spurs will likely be without Stephen Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon as they continue their respective recoveries from injury.

Full-back Ben Davies withdrew from the Wales squad through illness and it is unknown if the clash at St James’s Park will come too soon for his return to action.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of Sky Bet:

Newcastle win: 12/5

Draw: 13/5

Tottenham Hotspur win: 21/20

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.